Opinion: EPL Worst Team Of The Week: Chelsea And Man Utd Players Made The List.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno (Fulham).

The Former Arsenal Goalkeeper wasn’t at his best performance for Fulham in the competition as he conceded five goals against Manchester City.

Centre-Backs: Issa Diop (Fulham) and Victor Lindelof (Man Utd).

Issa Diop committed a careless penalty against Manchester City as he struggled to significantly impact Fulham’s play defensively in the encounter. Victor Lindelof on the other hand was humiliated by Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal’s third goal against Man Utd as he made very faint contributions to his team’s defensive plays in the game.

Full-Backs: Antoine Robinson (Fulham) and Matty Cash (Aston Villa).

Antoine Robinson offered almost nothing to Fulham’s plays both on the attack and in defense as he performed awfully against Manchester City. Matty Cash on the other hand scored an unfortunate own goal for Aston Villa against Liverpool.

Midfielders: Tahith Chong (Luton Town), Andreas Pereira (Fulham) and Carlos Casemiro

Carlos Casemiro was almost non-existent on the pitch for Man Utd against Arsenal as he failed to seriously assist his side defensively in the encounter. Andreas Pereira constantly lost possession for Fulham against Man City and couldn’t make a tangible contribution to the team’s performance on the attack. Tahith Chong was wasteful in front of goal for Luton Town as he struggled to deliver a decent performance against West Ham.

Forwards: Ollie Wakins (Aston Villa), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), and Antony Santos (Man Utd).

Ollie Wakins was well contained by Liverpool’s defense line in the competition as he found it difficult to have a clear shot at goal for Aston Villa. Nicolas Jackson prevented Chelsea from getting the equaliser against Nottingham Forest as he missed two big goalscoring chances for the team in the encounter. Antony Santos was a weak link in Manchester United’s attack against Arsenal as he barely influenced the team’s performance offensively.

