OPINION: EPL Worst Team Of The Week: Arsenal, Man Utd And Chelsea Players All Make The List

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Nick Pope who has been very consistent for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season had a disastrous performance against Liverpool. Apart from conceding two goals in just the opening 20 minutes of the game, the English International also went far as collecting a red card before halftime for the Magpies.

Centre-Backs: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) and Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

Despite Arsenal’s sensational win over Aston Villa, Gabriel Magalhaes was awful in the game. The Brazilian International made very little contributions to help the Gunners defensively as he was shaky in that aspect against Aston Villa. Angelo Ogbonna committed a big defensive blunder for West Ham United which gifted Tottenham one of their goals in the game. The Italian International was very shaky defensively also which dented West Ham United’s solidity at the back.

Wing-Backs: Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) and Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

Renan Lodi’s presence in Nottingham Forest’s defense line was enjoyed by Manchester City as they easily got the better of him when attacked from the left-wing. Luke Ayling squandered a big opportunity for Leeds United and was also shaky defensively against Everton.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Joao Felix (Chelsea), and Harrison Reed (Fulham).

Mason Mount was non-existent in the game for Chelsea against Southampton. His presence on the pitch wasn’t felt as he struggled to make a solid impact on the Blues’ performance offensively. Joao Felix missed one very big opportunity for Chelsea against Southampton. He also lost the ball severally and couldn’t increase Chelsea’s offensive threat in the game. Harrison Reed on the other hand was very weak defensively for Fulham getting easily beaten by Brighton’s attackers in the game.

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Man United), Erling Braut Haaland (Man United), and Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

Alejandro Garnacho had no contribution to Manchester United’s performance against Leicester City as he was subbed immediately after halftime. Erling Haaland was very wasteful in front of goal for the Citizens against Nottingham Forest as he failed to help his team win the game. Harvey Barnes wasn’t prolific against Manchester United as he missed a few goalscoring chances which could have helped Leicester City compete better in the game.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by commenting below. Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)