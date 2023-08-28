Opinion: EPL Team Of Week As Manchester united, Chelsea, Manchester City And Liverpool All Feature

Goalkeeper

Alisson (Liverpool) – Alisson, had an impressive performance in the Premier League match against the Magpies. He managed to make seven saves, setting a personal record. One of his remarkable saves came from a powerful shot by Miguel Almiron, which he miraculously pushed onto the crossbar.

Alphonse Areola also had a fantastic game for West Ham against Brighton. Under normal circumstances, he would have earned a place on my team. However, what Liverpool accomplished at St James’ Park was truly extraordinary. That is why Alisson deserves a spot in my team.

Defenders

Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – displayed an incredible performance after Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team implemented smart tactical changes following Virgil van Dijk’s dismissal. Gomez replaced Luis Diaz, who understandably felt upset about being substituted, and later, he was joined by Harvey Eliott, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Jarell Quansah, as they all fought together to salvage a point from the game.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa) – He delivered an outstanding performance during their away match against Burnley. Cash, who primarily operates as a full-back, showcased his skills by scoring two well-taken goals and came close to securing a hat-trick. Credit goes to manager Unai Emery for employing a formation with three central defenders, which has allowed Cash to play in a more adventurous role, yielding positive results.

Aston Villa demonstrated their superiority against Burnley in every aspect of the game. Despite a minor setback on the opening day against St James’ Park, they have made an impressive start to the season. Not only did they convincingly defeat Hibernian in the Europa Conference League play-off earlier in the week, but they also managed to handle Burnley with ease during their away fixture.

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – showed great perseverance during the match against Brentford. This is the second time this season that he has impressed me and made it into my selection. He was exceptional in the game against Sheffield United on the opening day, and I also felt that Palace were a bit unlucky not to secure at least a draw against Arsenal on Monday night. However, their performance against Brentford could have led them to a victory with all three point.

Midfielders

Joao Palhinha (Fulham) – showcased his excellent skills and performed a couple of impressive moves to help his team out of a difficult situation against Arsenal. Palhinha’s pressure on Bukayo Saka caused him to make an uncharacteristic mistake and lose possession, leading to Fulham’s first goal. Additionally, Palhinha displayed his own brilliance by scoring a fantastic goal, ultimately securing a 2-2 draw for his team.

James Maddison (Tottenham): Even though Harry Kane is no longer playing for Tottenham, it hasn’t hindered their progress. Eric Dier has faded from the scene and Richarlison seems to be struggling, but with the new manager Ange Postecoglou and especially the addition of Maddison, Spurs are beginning to function as a unified team rather than relying on just one player.

I remember seeing something similar in the past with Arsenal under George Graham. Everything revolved around Ian Wright, and if he didn’t score, no one else seemed capable. Then, a relatively unknown manager named Arsene Wenger came along and transformed the Gunners into a successful title-winning team. It’s still early days for Spurs, but they’re off to a promising start.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): The Manchester United captain is attempting to convince us that their team is capable of achieving remarkable things. But honestly, it’s hard to be convinced. So far this season, I haven’t witnessed anything truly remarkable from United. They narrowly defeated Wolves 1-0, despite being outplayed. They lost to Spurs in a match where victory seemed unlikely from the start. And their victory over Nottingham Forest, a team that hasn’t won at Old Trafford since 1994, isn’t particularly impressive either.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): It seems that Chelsea, or more specifically, Mauricio Pochettino, has managed to revitalise Sterling’s performance. Last week, he showcased his skills as the standout player on the field against West Ham, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He also singlehandedly dismantled Luton Town.

I can’t help but think that Sterling, who was once considered the best player in the country under Pep Guardiola, may have succumbed to the immense pressure placed upon him by the Manchester City coach. Moving away from the Etihad must have been a difficult decision, but returning to his hometown of London to rebuild himself was a wise choice. Now, he appears to have rediscovered his form and Chelsea will benefit from utilizing him effectively.

Forwards

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool): What an incredible performance by Liverpool against Newcastle! Even their manager, Eddie Howe, looked completely shocked. It seemed like there was no hope for Liverpool when they were down to 10 players and trailing 1-0. Only substitute Nunez and perhaps manager Klopp believed there was a slim chance of salvaging a draw. However, Nunez not only scored both of Liverpool’s goals but his overall impact was absolutely astonishing.

I must admit, I had doubts about Nunez for some time, but the difficult situation Liverpool found themselves in seemed to unite everyone associated with the club. Once Nunez equalized, he transformed into a determined force, determined to spoil Newcastle’s day. In the end, his outstanding performance ended up ruining Newcastle’s entire week.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): It’s quite unusual to see Rashford being the one creating opportunities instead of being the star himself. However, in the match against a determined Forest team, the United striker made a crucial pass across Forest’s six-yard box, setting up Christian Eriksen for a goal. Rashford’s relentless pressure on Danilo Oliveira forced the Forest defender into committing a foul in the penalty box, resulting in a penalty for United.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Despite missing numerous chances, including a penalty in the 37th minute, Haaland’s determination remained unwavering. He didn’t allow the missed opportunities to affect him; his sole focus was on increasing his goal count. Throughout the game, the Norwegian international carried out his responsibilities with unwavering commitment. When Jack Grealish expertly placed the ball within United’s box, Haaland seized the opportunity and buried it without hesitation.

