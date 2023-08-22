Opinion: EPL Team Of The Week: Two Arsenal Players Made The List.

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Guglielmo Vicario was at his best performance for Tottenham in the competition this week. The Italian International made six brilliant saves against Manchester United to protect his team’s two-goal advantage in the encounter.

Centre-Back: William Saliba (Arsenal) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham).

William Saliba played a very important role in Arsenal’s narrow win over Crystal Palace. The French International helped the Gunners in neutralizing the threat of the opposition by making constant wins of the ball. Cristian Romero on the other hand did a great job for Tottenham defensively as he brought both composure and solidity to the team’s backline against Manchester United.

Full-Backs: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton) and Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest)

Serge Aurier was the brain behind Nottingham Forest’s first win in the competition as he provided the assists to the two goals scored by the club against Sheffield United. Pervis Estupiñán on the other hand carried on with his impressive form for Brighton in the Premier League as he scored a goal and provided an assist against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Solly March (Brighton), and Martin Odegaard (Arsenal).

Papa Matar Sarr was one of the best midfielders in the competition this week. Apart from scoring a brilliant goal against Man Utd, the Senegalese International also heavily contributed to Tottenham’s attacking plays in the encounter as he made brilliant passes of the ball and also had several goalscoring attempts. Solly March was in red-hot form for Brighton as he scored two brilliant goals to aid their convincing 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Martin Odegaard on the other hand netted the only goal which won Arsenal their second Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Forwards: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Diogo Jota, (Liverpool), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

Kaoru Mitoma had a goal and an assist to his name in Brighton’s 4-1 win over Wolves. Diogo Jota was on the scoresheet for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. Bryan Mbeumo on the other hand scored two goals in Brentford’s convincing 3-0 victory over Fulham.

