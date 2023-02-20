OPINION: EPL Team Of The Week: Manchester United, Arsenal And Liverpool Players All Make The List

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Matchday 24 of the English Premier League came to a conclusion yesterday after several entertaining matches went down in the competition this week. Topsides like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham all performed impressively in the competition to claim wins from their respective games. It was a different turnout for Manchester City and Chelsea as they both dropped points after failing to win their various Premier League matches this week.

Well, we definitely have to talk about the outstanding performances of some players in the competition this week as they heavily contributed to their team’s victories.

So in today’s article, I will be sharing the Premier League team of the week consisting of the best players in the matchday 24 of the competition. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Christian Romero (Tottenham), and Andy Robertson (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), and Martin Odegaard (Arsenal).

Forwards: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man United), and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

Liverpool players understandably dominate the list after their impressive 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

