Opinion: EPL Team of the week for Matchday 2 as Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool Stars feature.

Following the conclusion of another exhilarating set of Premier League matches, fans were once again treated to a display of remarkable talent and thrilling action on the pitch. Without further ado, Below is the team of the week for Matchday 2;

In the goalkeeping position, Tottenham Hotspur’s Vicario shone bright in a challenging match against Manchester United. His noteworthy saves and resolute performance were key factors in Spurs securing a clean sheet from the encounter.

The defensive line boasts a dynamic duo of center-backs, namely Ruben Dias from Manchester City and William Saliba.

Their commanding defensive displays played a pivotal role in their respective teams clinching vital three points. In the left-back role, Pervis Estupinan stood out with a goal and an assist, contributing significantly to Brighton’s triumphant outing.

Meanwhile, on the right-back side, Lucas Digne showed brilliance in Aston Villa’s convincing 4-0 victory against Everton.

In midfield, West Ham’s James Ward Prowse impressed on his debut, providing two excellent assists that contributed to his team’s win over Chelsea.

Ward Prowse’s partner, Dominik Szoboszlai, was instrumental in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, serving as the driving force behind their positive performance. Taking the advanced role, Martin Odegaard made a pivotal impact, scorint the decisive penalty to hand Arsenal a victory over Crystal Palace.

The forward line boasts a trio of exceptional talents. Brighton’s Mitoma dazzled with a two-goal contribution against Wolves, while Julian Alvarez of Manchester City netted the solitary goal in their win over Newcastle. Completing the trio is Leon Bailey, who played a crucial role in Aston Villa’s commanding 4-0 triumph.

Charlesayor (

)