Opinion: EPL Team of the Week for Gameweek 4 as Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool Stars feature

The Gameweek 4 round matches of the English Premier League has now been played & completed, without further ado, below is the team of the Week;

In goal, Liverpool Allison Becker would be in charge of the posts as he was a brilliant against Aston Villa, made 3 saves and kept a clean sheet.

In defence, Alexander-Arnold would operate from the left hand side of the backline, after providing an assist for Szoboszlai goal coupled with his brilliant defensive performance, while the centre back pairing would see Christian Romero pair Joe Matip after both centre-back delivered solid performances in the defence for their respective clubs.

The final spot in the backline will occupied by Manchester City’s makeshift leftback, Nathan Ake after his impressive goal at the weekend.

In the middle of the park, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard made the XI as a result of their influential performance in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates, with Maddison taking the final spot after he continued his fine start to his Spurs career with a goal vs Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland and Evan Ferguson will undoubtedly spearhead the attack after both players netted hat-tricks for Man City and Brighton respectively, Son Heung-min will also join the duo after netting brillant goals against the Cherries.

