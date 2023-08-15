Opinion: EPL Team Of The Week As Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool And Newcastle Stars All Feature

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno (Fulham) – When you don’t include the top scorer from the previous season in your starting lineup, it’s crucial to achieve a favorable outcome.

Fulham manager Marco Silva’s clean sheet during his return to Goodison Park was partly thanks to goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s outstanding performance for the Cottagers. Additionally, Everton forward Neal Maupay had some unfortunate moments. One crucial save by Leno, stopping Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot, set him up for an impressive afternoon. There was some debate whether Leno should have been given a free-kick after dropping the ball, leading to a goal against him while trying to catch a cross. It can be argued that Leno was fortunate, but in football, luck has always played a role and there’s no reason it shouldn’t continue to do so.

Defenders

Joachim Andersen (crystal palace) – Joachim Andersen showcased his skills in their victorious 1-0 match against Sheffield United. Despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha, the team seemed unaffected and maintained their strong approach to the new season. In midfield, Eberechi Eze displayed confidence and potential as a replacement for Zaha, with support from the team’s recent addition, JefferSon Lerma. However, it was their solid defensive performance that caught attention, as they limited Sheffield United’s scoring opportunities. Andersen, in particular, commanded the defense for Palace and came close to scoring with a header in the second half, although luck was not on his side.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool ) – Virgil van Dijk played a crucial role as a steadying force in their defense during the match against a motivated Chelsea team under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who aimed to kickstart the season positively. With the absence of former captains James Milner and Jordan Henderson, who have recently departed the club, Van Dijk admirably took on the responsibility of captain and showcased his leadership skills in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – is nearing the end of his career. So, when I heard that Pochettino appointed Reece James as the new captain, ahead of Silva, it made me wonder. The age and experience difference between the two players is significant, with Silva being much older and wiser. However, it seems that the club is entering a new era with the arrival of Moises Caicedo and James taking on a leadership role. Despite this, Silva showed his usual calm and authoritative presence during the match against Liverpool. He truly is an exceptional professional.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Bukayo Saka had a standout performance in their 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest. In truth, Arsenal seemed like a team still finding their groove, and they were fortunate to secure the win. If Mikel Arteta is already getting frustrated with the officials for playing additional time, it could be a long and challenging season for him. Saka was the only player who consistently displayed skill and excellence throughout the game, not just with his impressive goal but also with his overall performance. He was truly on top of his game.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle): It was expected that Unai Emery’s bubble would burst after such a fantastic end to last season’s campaign. This became evident when they lost 5-1 to Newcastle on the first day of the new season, and to make matters worse, their best center-back, Tyrone Mings, sustained a serious injury just before halftime, which changed the dynamics of the game for Villa.

Among Newcastle’s players, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes performed well, but it was Sandro Tonali’s outstanding performance that exposed Villa’s vulnerable defensive line. It’s refreshing to witness a midfielder who consistently plays forward and actively contributes by assisting teammates, rather than solely relying on sideways or backward passes.

Rodri (Manchester City) – Rodri has been a crucial addition to Manchester City, filling the void left by Fernandinho. It took some time to find the right player, considering how exceptional Fernandinho was. However, Rodri has proven himself to be everything that Fernandinho was to the club. He has made significant contributions to City’s success, including their Treble victory and his winning goal in the Champions League final, which is truly invaluable. In the recent season-opening match against Burnley, Rodri once again showcased his skills with a 3-0 win, displaying his exceptional performance as usual. He’s an outstanding player.

Mario Lemina (wolves) – During the match between Manchester United and Wolves, there was a rare occurrence where one team dominated their opponents but still ended up losing. This happened in United’s 1-0 victory over Wolves on Monday.

If the outcome of the match had been based on individual performance, Mario Lemina would have been the standout player, deserving of all three points for his team. Wolves played exceptionally well, outclassing United. However, despite their impressive display, they were unable to convert their numerous scoring opportunities, resulting in their disappointing defeat at Old Trafford.

Forwards

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – Alexander Isak made a significant impact in the match against Aston Villa. His first goal was important, but it was his second goal that truly stood out. It left everyone wondering what Ezri Konsa, the Villa defender, was trying to achieve. After winning the ball from Isak, Konsa attempted a fancy footwork move, perhaps to showcase his skills. However, Isak took advantage of Konsa’s mistake and punished him heavily for it.

Newcastle put on a decent performance in the game, while Aston Villa had a poor day on the field. However, I have concerns about Newcastle’s prospects this season. While the Champions League is an enticing opportunity, it can also have a significant impact on their overall season. I’m uncertain if they have the squad depth necessary to secure another top-four finish as a consequence.

Haaland (Manchester City) – Erling Haaland showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again in the match against Burnley. His second goal, in particular, was absolutely sensational, considering the poor performance from a struggling Burnley side.

However, what unfolded during halftime was quite shocking. Pep Guardiola, renowned for his tactical brilliance, publicly criticized Haaland for his performance. This act was not only ill-timed and unnecessary but also showed a display of arrogance. Guardiola may run the risk of alienating the best striker in the world, and if I were Carlo Ancelotti, I would keep a close eye on the situation. After all, Real Madrid is just a short three-hour flight away from Manchester

Jarrod Bowen (west Ham) – Jarrod Bowen from West Ham had an impressive start to the season, just like he ended the previous one. His goal against Fiorentina during the Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last season might make him a legendary figure in east London.

