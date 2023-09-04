Opinion: EPL Team Of The Week As Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham And Liverpool All Feature

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – Pickford had an intense showdown in the recent match against Sheffield United. The mutual respect between him and the opposing team’s striker, Oli McBurnie, was evident in their embrace at the end of this thrilling encounter. This match was relentless from the first whistle to the last, but Pickford’s crucial double saves against McBurnie helped secure a much-needed point for Everton.

Defenders

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – was praised by Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Kompany feels confident that his team is improving and will eventually adjust to the challenges of playing in the top football league. However, I can’t help but wonder when this improvement will actually happen.

Unfortunately, Burnley suffered a 5-2 loss against Spurs in their own stadium. This marked their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League, despite being defeated only three times throughout the entire previous season in the Championship. Kompany has faith in his players, but he knows that time is running out. If he doesn’t establish his team by Christmas, his job might be in jeopardy.

Kurt Zouma (West Ham) – has been consistently performing well in every game this season. He has quietly made a significant impact on the team’s success.

In the recent 2-1 victory against Luton Town, Zouma stood out as an exceptional defender for West Ham. Although Luton Town is relatively new to the Premier League and still finding their footing, it’s great to see them back in the big league. However, I have doubts about their ability to stay competitive and predict that they may face relegation by Christmas.

While the scoreline may suggest a close match, West Ham actually had a comfortable victory. Don’t be deceived by the numbers; they were in control throughout the game.

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) – raises an interesting point. Despite Chelsea’s massive spending of over £1 billion, their team still seems to underperform. Perhaps instead of continuously acquiring new players, Chelsea should focus on developing the skills of their existing players. It’s crucial for them to work on their shooting accuracy, especially from reasonable distances. This is the type of issue that can be resolved through dedicated training sessions, rather than relying on external interventions like Todd Boehly’s involvement.

Midfielders

Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – displayed an incredible technique during his goal against Aston Villa. It was truly fantastic to witness. Not only that, but he also showcased his defensive skills by closing down the opposition and denying them space when he didn’t have the ball at his feet. His willingness to cover a lot of ground is impressive and crucial, especially considering the departure of Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – made a crucial contribution in the game against Manchester United. Just 35 seconds after Manchester United scored, Odegaard scored a goal to equalize the game. This goal was a lifeline for Arsenal, as the longer the game went without a response, the more desperate they would have felt. Odegaard’s finish was exceptional. Despite the difficult angle, his technique was flawless. He struck the ball with such precision and power that it flew past Andre Onana, the goalkeeper for Manchester United.

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – He received criticism for a social media post where he was seen wearing an Arsenal shirt. This post came just days after he had lifted the Europa Conference League trophy with his former team, West Ham. The post seemed to indicate his intention to join Arsenal and suggested that he no longer had any allegiance to West Ham. Based on his performances this season for Arsenal, it appears that he is living up to that intention.

James Maddison (Tottenham) – has finally brought a much-needed spark to the team’s midfield. During the reigns of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Tottenham struggled to find a player who could effectively control the ball in midfield, facilitate the play, and unlock opposing defenses. It has been a while since Spurs had someone of Christian Eriksen’s caliber fulfilling that role. However, with the introduction of Maddison, it appears that Tottenham is playing in a manner that their past two managers were unable to achieve.

Forwards

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe look even more shocked than he did after their defeat to Liverpool last week. Howe seemed totally disheartened by his team’s performance against Brighton, particularly due to their abysmal defending. Ferguson took advantage of their weak defense and made them pay for it

Erling Haaland ( man City ) – has proven his worth by scoring a hat-trick in a match. It’s impossible for me to leave him out of my team, especially when he displays such incredible confidence with every goal he scores.

While Haaland faced criticism for missing a penalty against Sheffield United last week, he made no mistake in the following match against Fulham, who were clearly outmatched. It’s important to note that even the most experienced penalty takers occasionally miss a spot-kick during their professional careers. The mark of the best players is their ability to shake off such setbacks and not let it affect their performance. Haaland falls into this category as he consistently demonstrates his exceptional skills on the field.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – had an exceptional performance when he was given the opportunity to replace Richarlison as the lone striker. Richarlison was benched due to a previous injury, but it turned out to be a fortunate decision for Tottenham. Son stepped up and delivered one of the best individual displays I’ve seen from him in a long time. He completely dominated the game against Burnley and scored a remarkable hat-trick.

