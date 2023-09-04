Opinion: EPL Team Of The Week: Arsenal And Liverpool Players Made The List.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool).

In goal definitely has to be Alisson Becker who was brilliant for Liverpool against Aston Villa. The Brazilian International kept his first clean sheet in the competition by making three crucial saves against Unai Emery’s vibrant attacking-minded side.

Centre-Backs: Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham).

Apart from scoring a goal in West Ham United’s 2-1 win over Luton Town, Kurt Zouma was also a solid presence in the defense line of his team as he made brilliant ball wins to weaken the attack of the opposition. Cristian Romero on the other hand scored a brilliant goal in Tottenham’s emphatic 5-2 win over Burnley. The Argentine International was also incredible in defense for the North London Side.

Full-Backs: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Nathan Ake (Man City).

Trent Alexander-Arnold contributed significantly to Liverpool’s attacking plays against Aston Villa. The English International showed his solidity defensively and creativity offensively as he provided a fine assist to his team’s opening goal against Aston Villa. Nathan Ake on the other hand scored a brilliant-headed goal against Fulham, playing an important role in Manchester City’s massive 5:1 win in the competition.

Midfielders: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) and Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Dominik Szoboszlai came out with an incredible performance for Liverpool in the competition as he bagged his first goal against Villa. Declan Rice on the other hand scored a very crucial goal for Arsenal in the final minutes of their game against Man Utd to make sure they came out victorious.

Forwards: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Erling Braut Haaland (Man City ), Evan Ferguson (Brighton) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Son Heung-Min, Erling Braut Haaland, and Evan Ferguson all deserve to be in this frontline setup after scoring hattricks in their respective matches. Mohamed Salah on the other hand had a goal to his name for Liverpool as he contributed immensely to their victory in the competition.

Let's know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

