Opinion: EPL Team of the Week after all games were played

Gameweek 1 of the season saw some outstanding performances that deserve recognition in the Team of the Week lineup.

Goalkeeper.

Andre Onana: Making his Man United debut, Onana proved himself in between the sticks. His top form ensured a clean sheet and he made an impressive 6 saves, proving himself as a solid last line of defense.

Defenders

Raphael Varane: The former French center-back displayed an outstanding performance, acting as a defensive pillar for United. Not only did he maintain a strong defensive stance, but he also secured the victory with a crucial goal.

Wan-Bissaka: The England international showed his prowess on the right side of defense, contributing a crucial assist for Manchester United’s winning goal. His ability to both defend and attack was instrumental.

Disasi: At the heart of Chelsea’s defense, The France international played a pivotal role in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool. His composed and solid presence in the backline was integral to the Blues securing a point.

Ben Chilwell: The Chelsea defender’s influence in the game against Liverpool was undeniable. His brilliant performance was highlighted by an assist for the equalizing goal,

Midfielders

Rodri: The Spanish midfielder’s contribution was key in City’s triumph. His defensive prowess was evident through timely blocks and interceptions, and he also sealed City’s win with a well-taken goal.

Sandro Tonali: In his debut for Newcastle, the new signing displayed his quality with a stunning goal. His contribution was vital to the team’s dominant victory.

James Maddison: The English midfielder was instrumental in Tottenham’s draw against Brentford. Creating two crucial assists, he showcased his playmaking abilities and helped his team secure a point.

Attackers

Bukayo Saka: The North Londoners owed their victory to Saka’s crucial winning goal. His performance was a testament to his offensive prowess and his ability to step up when it mattered.

Erling Haaland: The Norwegian striker continued his goal-scoring streak with a brace in City’s 3-0 victory. His lethal finishing and goal-scoring instincts were on full display.

Luis Diaz: Despite returning from injury, Diaz made an immediate impact for Liverpool by scoring a fine finish that put them ahead against Chelsea.

