Opinion: Enzo’s Humiliation Of Liverpool’s Midfield Should Urge Their Move For A Solid DM

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season against Chelsea exposed a few issues in their team that seriously need to be addressed. It’s already known news that Liverpool managed to hold Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in that encounter at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Chelsea’s star man Enzo Fernandes made a mockery of Liverpool’s midfielders in the game as he easily dribbled past them to inspire some of his team’s attacks. The Reds had no control of the midfield area as they were totally outclassed by the Blues in that very position.

Well, I think it is quite surprising that Liverpool haven’t made any serious move for a solid defensive midfielder after their awful performance from the middle of the park against Chelsea. Due to the lack of a real competent defensive midfielder, Jurgen Klopp had to use Alexis Mac Allister in that position which didn’t really turn out well for Liverpool in the encounter.

It is a no-brainer that Liverpool have to urgently make a move for a defensive midfielder before the closure of the summer transfer window. At the moment, the Reds don’t have any real defensive midfielder in their team and this could have a serious negative effect on their performance this season. Despite Chelsea’s hijacking of Romeu La and Moises Caicedo’s deals, there are still many other midfield options in the market Liverpool can consider going for. The likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Amadou Onana, and even Joao Palhinha can restore Liverpool’s solidity in the middle of the park if they get signed by the club this summer.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)