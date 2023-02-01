Opinion: Enzo Fernandez Deserves Credit After Chelsea Signed Him Despite His £105million Price Tag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has just broken the record for the highest amount of money paid to sign a Player in the Premier league after the West London club agreed to pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez.

The West London club, towards the deadline day of the Winter transfer window, reignited their interest in Enzo Fernandez and they were able to get him from Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea’s top hierarchy landed in Portugal on Monday to handle the negotiation of Enzo Fernandez with Benfica President Rui Costa. The negotiation resulted in good news as Chelsea have announced the transfer of Enzo Fernandez on Wednesday morning.

Signing Enzo Fernandez cost Chelsea a lot of money but, the Argentina National deserves a lot of accolades too for making the deal happen.

The 21-year-old Wanted the move to Chelsea this Winter but, he was professional with the way he handled it. He had been initially left out of the squad earlier in January but when the negotiation between Benfica and Chelsea broke down, he returned to the team without creating any drama like Moises Caicedo did last weekend.

The World Cup Winner made it known that he wants to join Chelsea but, he didn’t cause any problem for Benfica in his last days at the club.

