Opinion: Does Ronaldo’s influence in the Saudi League mean he has more influence than Messi?

The Saudi Pro League has seen a number of players move from European football to ply their trade in the Middle East region after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in the January transfer window.

Players like Benzema, Ruben Neves, Kante, Anderson, Firmino, and even Messi’s former teammate Neymar have moved from Europe to Saudi Arabia.

One of the reported reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Al Nassr was to promote the football of the region, and it is working well in that regard.

Saudi Arabia has a huge media following. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed individual across all social media platforms, and indeed, his image is affecting the quality of the league in Saudi Arabia.

However, Messi signed for the MLS this summer and was signed by Inter Miami for a similar purpose.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has already hit the ground running; however, for now, only Barcelona teammates Busquets and Jordi Alba have followed the Argentine to move to the MLS.

Although it might be too early to decide if Messi’s influence is lower than Ronaldo’s, one thing that has been observed is that Cristiano Ronaldo is bringing media attention to Saudi Arabia.

Messi had been wooed by Inter Miami for several years before signing in July.

Inter Miami contested with Barcelona, who were key to signing back their former player, and Saudi Arabia, who had hundreds of millions to give to Messi; however, they came out on top of the game.

Beckham’s revelation about why Inter Miami signed Messi was that he, in addition to other stakeholder groups, was looking to revolutionize football in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two biggest players of their generation and arguably two of the greatest of all time.

However, in terms of influence and helping football grow in certain regions, Ronaldo seems to be ahead for now.

