OPINION: Dalot’s Inverting Ability In Possession Is Now Very Crucial With Onana Coming To Man Utd

As transfer rumors continue to swirl around the potential signing of André Onana, it is important not to overlook the significant role that Diogo Dalot can play in Manchester United’s squad. It seems fit to raise an essential point on emphasizing Dalot’s ability to invert in possession, which could prove crucial in the team’s dynamics, particularly with the potential arrival of Onana.

Dalot showcased immense promise before the World Cup, displaying his versatility and adaptability in various positions. His ability to invert in possession, meaning he can drift infield from his right-back position, adds an extra dimension to United’s attacking play. This style of play can help create numerical superiority in central areas, unlock defenses, and provide more passing options in congested areas of the field.

With the possible addition of Onana, who is known for his composure and ball-playing abilities, Dalot’s inclination to invert in possession becomes even more crucial. Their synergy could unlock a dynamic partnership on the right flank, where Dalot’s movement and Onana’s distribution skills can create overloads and stretch opposing defenses.

Furthermore, Dalot’s defensive capabilities should not be overlooked. While not as renowned as Wan Bissaka in that aspect, Dalot has shown improvement and versatility in both defensive and attacking phases of the game. His ability to track back and contribute defensively, coupled with his offensive instincts, makes him an asset in Manchester United’s setup.

