Chelsea have agreed a six-year contract extension with English defender Levi Colwill after his discussion with Maurizio Pochettino yielded positive results. The 20-year-old was curious as regards what his fate would be under the Argentine tactician after Chelsea blocked Brighton’s offer to take him on a permanent deal.

Fofana’s injury was a major concern for Chelsea prior to agreeing this deal. The Frenchman’s injury could keep him out for the rest of the season and a quick intervention was needed. Fofana was seen as the perfect replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, but at this point he looks everything but a capable replacement.

Thiago Silva is 38 and it remains to be seen if Chelsea would extend his contract beyond this summer. The performance of players like Levi Colwill this season will tell if it is time for Chelsea to make that tough decision and let go of Thiago Silva or retain the old man for another year.

Colwill’s performance on loan for Brighton And Hove Albino last season was a perfect indicator of how well he has improved, and his ratings at the U-21 European Championship gave Chelsea that responsibility of keeping him at all cost. He looks like the perfect answer to that hole left in Chelsea’s left center back position since the departure of Antonio Rüdiger.

Since losing Rüdiger and Christensen last summer, this is the best The Blues have done to restore that defensive depth the club was renowned for. With Fofana and Chalobah out injured, Chelsea still have four reliable center backs in Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva.

With enough depth in defense, Mauricio Pochettino definitely has nothing to be afraid of ahead of the Premier League season. It is now left to be seen how he uses this to his advantage with no pressure or distraction of European football.

