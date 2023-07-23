Opinion: Chelsea’s Midfield Options For Next Season If They Sign Both Kudus And Caicedo This Summer

One area Chelsea is seriously looking to improve in their game next season is their midfield department which presently lacks some top-quality players. Since Mateo Kovacic and Ngolo Kante were sold this summer to Manchester City and Al-Ittihad respectively, the Blues have been looking desperately for their replacements in the transfer window this summer.

The West London Side have been linked to Moises Caicedo for quite a long while now and he is expected to be Ngolo Kante’s long-term replacement at the club next season. According to multiple reports, the Blues are ready to make another offer to Brighton & Hove Albion to secure his move to Stamford Bridge.

Recently, Chelsea have also shown interest in Mohamed Kudus by contacting Ajax for a possible signing of the Ghanaian young baller this summer.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Chelsea’s Midfield Options for Next Season if they eventually complete the signing of both Mohamed Kudus and Moises Caicedo. Let’s take a look.

1, Mohamed Kudus – Moises Caicedo – Enzo Fernandes.

Moises Caicedo will most likely be used in the deep midfield position for the Blues so he can assist the team’s defense line even more. Enzo Fernandes will handle things in the central midfield area while Mohamed Kudus will push the team’s attack in his favourite attacking-midfield position.

2, Mohamed Kudus – Moises Caicedo – Conor Gallagher.

Mohamed Kudus and Conor Gallagher can partner in the attacking-midfield position for Chelsea in this setup while Moises Caicedo remains concerned with doing the dirty job in the middle of the park.

3, Carney Chukwuemeka – Enzo Fernandes – Mohamed Kudus.

Enzo Fernandes will be Chelsea’s defensive midfielder this time around while Carney Chukwuemeka and Mohamed Kudus remain concerned with progressing the team’s attack from the midfield area.

Which of these midfield setups will suit Chelsea best next season? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)