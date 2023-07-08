OPINION: Chelsea’s Decision To Sell Pulisic For €20m Is A Clear Example Of Poor Business Judgment

Chelsea’s recent deal with AC Milan to transfer Christian Pulisic for a mere €20m has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns about the financial wisdom behind the decision. Despite the touted “excellent relationship” between the two clubs, it seems evident that Chelsea’s business acumen took a significant blow in this transaction.

One glaring issue is the stark contrast between the initial signing price of Pulisic and the meager amount received for his departure. The American winger was acquired by Chelsea for a staggering £58m, a hefty investment made in anticipation of his potential. Yet, he was eventually offloaded for a paltry sum, leaving many questioning the club’s ability to maximize returns on their player assets.

Moreover, Pulisic’s injury-prone nature and inconsistent performances at Chelsea only serve to exacerbate the doubts surrounding this deal. During his time in London, the American struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, often finding himself on the fringes of the team. His underwhelming displays on the pitch further diminished his market value, making it unlikely that any club, including Milan, would be willing to pay more than the €20m fee.

While it may be tempting to view the sale as a means of unburdening the wage bill, it is essential to recognize the negative implications of Pulisic’s departure. His departure signifies a significant loss of potential revenue and hinders the club’s ability to recoup their initial investment. Moreover, parting ways with a player who harbored a purportedly “bad attitude” might be seen as a necessity, but it raises questions about Chelsea’s ability to cultivate a positive and supportive environment for their players.

