Opinion: Chelsea Would Be Making A Big Mistake If Kepa Is Being Relied On For Next Season

Chelsea have been able to address their attacking problem in the transfer window this summer by signing the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The Blues are also looking to make their midfield department even stronger as they have been linked to signing Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion who is a gallant defensive Midfielder.

Well, Chelsea might be forgetting they presently don’t have a reliable goalkeeper in their team and this might affect their performance next season if this issue goes unaddressed. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli are the two top goalkeeping options Chelsea have at the moment since Edouard Mendy was sold to Saudi Arabian Club Al Ahli this summer. For quite a while now, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been well-known for being very inconsistent in goal for the Blues. The Spanish International can perform really well in one game and fail to deliver such performance in the other matches for the West London Side.

Heading into the new season, Chelsea Football Club have the intention of winning the Premier League title but with a Goalkeeper like Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks, it might be hard for this goal to be accomplished.

Well, I believe the Blues would be making a big mistake if Kepa Arrizabalaga is being relied on for their next season’s campaign. The West Londoners need to go into the market and get a reliable goalkeeper who would help them greatly in their fight for trophies next season.

Should Chelsea sign another goalkeeper or stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)