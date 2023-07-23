Opinion: Chelsea Should Drop Kepa And Consider Signing Either Of These Two Goalkeepers This Summer

Chelsea Football Club are making serious preparations ahead of the upcoming season’s campaign which ends in mid-august. The Blues have done really well to sign Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer as both players will greatly help in improving the team’s performance offensively next season.

Well, in as much as Chelsea are making good moves in this transfer window to address some major issues in their present team, I think the Blues are slowly forgetting about their goalkeeping position. After Edouard Mendy was sold to Al Ahli this summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga became Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper with no serious competition for him in that position. The Spanish International is obviously not a goalkeeper Chelsea can rely on if they genuinely want to contend for titles next season. I believe the Blues needs to get another reliable shot-stopper in the transfer window before the start of the new season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing two solid goalkeepers Chelsea can sign in this transfer window to dethrone Kepa Arrizabalaga as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. Let’s take a look.

1, David De Gea.

David De Gea is presently a free agent in this transfer window and he is looking for any club that wants his services. The Spanish International is a top-quality goalkeeper who can give Chelsea great confidence in their goalkeeping position next season. The Blues should consider signing him this summer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga who can’t be relied on.

2, Diogo Costa.

Diogo Costa is also one very good goalkeeper Chelsea should consider signing this summer. His shot-stopping ability is very incredible as he makes brilliant saves both with his hands and legs. The Portuguese International is still very young and can represent Chelsea for several years if he is considered and signed by the club.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)