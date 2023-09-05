Opinion: Boniface’s Incredible Form Explains Why Peseiro Should Use A Two-Striker Setup For Nigeria

When talking about one of the best strikers in Europe so far this season Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen definitely has to be mentioned. The Nigerian International was signed by Bayer Leverkusen in the just-concluded transfer window from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. The 23-year-old has already exceeded expectations at the club banging goals in almost every game he has played for the German side this season. According to statistics, Victor Boniface has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first three appearances for Bayer Leverkusen which is obviously very impressive.

Well, his great performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season drove Jose Peseiro to call him up to represent the Super Eagles on International duty when they will be facing Sao Tome and Principe in their final AFCON Qualifiers encounter.

For a top-quality player like Victor Boniface not to be on the bench, I strongly suggest that Jose Peseiro consider using a two-striker setup for the Super Eagles in that encounter. If this is done, Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen will play up front in the striking position for Nigeria and there will definitely be an increase to the team’s goalscoring threat in front of goal. These players are very lethal in front of goal and we can testify to that when seeing them ball for their respective clubs. Using both players in the center-forward position for Nigeria will form a deadly striking duo that the opponent’s defenses won’t be able to handle.

