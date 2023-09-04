Opinion: Best summer signings based on performance after match day 4 in Europe this season.

Every start of a new season, clubs look to add players to their squad to help them achieve their quests and the 2023/2024 season has not been short of that.

The 2023/2024 summer transfer window is closed, however there are some of the signings who have shown that they have been a good choice for their new clubs.

5. James Madison – Tottenham Hotspur

The former Leicester City man signed for Tottenham after Leicester City were relegated from the EPL and what a player he has become for Tottenham Hotspur, bringing a unique aspect to White Hart Lane.

He scored a wonderful goal against Burnley in Tottenham’s last game and he will be key for any of Tottenham Hotspur’s title hopes.

4. James Ward-Prowse – West Ham

The former Southampton skipper has been integral to West Ham found new form this season.

The midfield maestro has been up and running for the hammers already this season and we are yet to see the best from him.

3. Jurien Timber – Arsenal

Unfortunately the Dutch man will not be featuring for Arsenal anytime soon, his display at the start of the season shows that he his one of the best signings this summer.

He has been a bright spark in games and was instrumental to Arsenal defeating Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley this season.

2. Declan Rice – Arsenal

The Arsenal defensive midfielder is on top of his game already, he scored a goal against Manchester United to help the Gunners seal a victory going into the international break.

He is justifying his price tag of a £105m at the Emirates this season. Since the start of the 2023/2024 season, Declan Rice is yet to drop a poor performance, he is a player to watch in the future.

1. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

The Real Madrid star player has scored in his first four matches in the club, the last player to do this at Madrid was Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English man has been a revelation and he is on the path of greatness at Santiago Bernabeau

