Opinion: Best Signings XI Of The 2023 Transfer Window: Chelsea And Arsenal Players Make The List

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Man United).

Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United has been confirmed today as he made the Red Devils cough out the sum of 47.2 million euros to get his services from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian International will be expected to be David De Gea’s successor at the club next season.

Defenders: Jurrien Timbers (Arsenal), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), and Fran Garcia (Real Madrid).

Jurrien Timbers moved to Arsenal from Ajax this summer and will be expected to play the right-back position for the Gunners. Pau Torres also joined Aston Villa from Villarreal and will be one of the newest centre-back recruitments to the Premier League. Inigo Martinez was signed by Barcelona from Athletic Bilbao and will be expected to add more quality to the team’s defense line. Fran Garcia on the other hand is Real Madrid’s newest left-back recruitment from Rayo Vallecano.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Dominik Szobozial (Liverpool), and Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a record transfer fee of 105 million pounds. Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig this summer and will be expected to improve the team’s play from the middle of the park. Jude Bellingham on the other hand also made a blockbuster move to Real Madrid worth the sum of 103 million euros.

Forwards: Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Karim Benzema (Al-ittihad), and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

Lionel Messi finally made a move away from Europe by joining American side Inter Miami this summer. Karim Benzema also left European football to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Christopher Nkunku on the other hand got signed by Chelsea to improve their attacking play ahead of next season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)