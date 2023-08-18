Opinion: Best formation Mauricio Pochettino should apply after signing Lavia and Caicedo

I was very surprised to see Mauricio Pochettino start with a back three against Liverpool on Sunday, very surprised.

This is because he has been largely training with a back four and then going through an unbeaten pre-season using a back four. His preferred formation throughout his managerial career has always been the 4-2-3-1.

I had been very encouraged by what I saw from this setup in pre-season, but I can only assume he set up in a back three to protect Thiago Silva and also react to strong opposition. But I think we might now be seeing Poch and Chelsea working towards a new formation.

Now that Chelsea has signed Romeo La as well as Moises Caicedo and Poch wants both players in his starting Xl more often than not, then really a 4-3-3 formation might be the best line-up to use.

Romeo La would be the natural sitter, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo ahead playing as the 8s. We have already seen that they want Enzo further forward, which is something I have also been calling for. Even in the Liverpool game, it was Conor Gallagher who was the deepest of the two. So a 4-3-3 would see that.

He could go with a 4-2-3-1 of course but that would see Enzo playing as a 10 and although I think Enzo would play well in any position, I think he would be much more useful in the 8 rather than the 10.

Then there is the possibility of continuing with the back three, but if we used a 3-4-2-1 like what we saw on Sunday, then that would not fit Caicedo, Enzo, and La perfectly either. So it would have to be a 3-1-4-2 and of course, we lack suitable centre-forward options to play two up top. A 3-1-4-1-1 could work though and using the number 10.

So really, If, and it’s still a big If, at this point, we do end up landing La as well as Caicedo, I can only see us using a 4-3-3 as the go-to starting Xl if we want La to play more often than not.

I think Thiago Silva can still play well in a back four by the way, I don’t buy this whole he can’t play in a back four thing. But with that said, I don’t think when everyone is fit that he will be starting too much anyway.

I always prefer a back four if given the choice, but I understand the benefits of a back three and also, it’s important to be flexible and be able to change formations mid-game and also be able to perfect several different formations. That’s very important.

But my favourite formation is a 4-3-3, but we all know that you need a defensive midfielder to play that way and defensive stability. So with Caicedo and hopefully La coming in, we would certainly have that. Andrey Santos could also compete with La for that role there. Carney Chukwuemeka for me is also a better 8 than a 10.

But we have to see what happens because Chelsea is also targeting players for the 10 role, and when Christopher Nkunku comes back, we all know that is his best position.

So in the words of the kids, what is Poch and the club cooking here? It will all become much clearer come the end of the window and we see our final full squad! Exciting times.

