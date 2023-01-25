Opinion: Barcelona Could Be Willing To Sell Ferran Torres After Disappointing Spell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atletico Madrid signed Barcelona forward Memphis Depay following the departure of Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha.

The Laliga club have been inconsistent in performance ever since the beginning of this season and Diego Simeone plan on helping his side put on impressive performances. Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco could join Barcelona while Lemar is out of contract. Morata’s future at the club is still in doubt.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to improve their attacking positions and have shown interests in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres who has failed to establish himself as a starter since joining Barcelona.

According to Sport, Ferran Torres is their latest target, and Los Rojiblancos are keeping tabs on his situation in Catalonia.

Torres has continued struggling with game time under Xavi and has been used as half-time substitute on several occasions this season. The Spain international might part ways with the club if he fails to regain his form.

The Catalan club spent €55 million on signing Torres from Manchester City. The 22 year old has declined considerably in performance this season and he’s currently among the worst signings in Barcelona’s history.

Barcelona did not listen to offers for Ferran in January despite some clubs wanting him on loan. Xavi thinks Ferran can turn the situation around. However, Torres could leave the club if he fails to regain his form.

