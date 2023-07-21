Opinion: Arsenal’s Strongest XI That Could See Them Overtake Man City In the EPL Next Season

After adding certain players during the summer transfer window, Arsenal’s team is now worth more than €1 billion. After signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Arsenal, the Gunners, who were among the greatest spenders last summer, have maintained their spending binge this summer. Declan Rice has also joined the Gunners.

The transfer of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber to Arsenal cost the Gunners more than €200 million. It is unclear whether Arsenal will make any additional signings before the summer transfer window ends, despite being one of the top spenders throughout current transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli should team together to form a very strong attack. Last season, the three players were among the best in the Premier League.

While Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber should form a defensive combination with Aaron Ramsdale starting as the goalkeeper, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz should pair up in midfield.

Do you think Arsenal can win the EPL next season?

