Opinion; Arsenal Must Play Without Fear To Stand A Chance Of Winning The EPL Title

The English Premier League has continued to be more interesting, especially as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have displaced Arsenal from the number one spot on the log.

Arsenal were in Action at home on Wednesday night against Manchester City and the game ended three goals to one, courtesy of the goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland. Bukayo Saka got a consolation goal for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the first half of the game.

With a current performance of Arsenal, they may not be a top contender for the English Premier League title anymore. As a matter of fact, Mikel Arteta has shown that he doesn’t get it going when it matters the most.

The performance of Arsenal in the game against Manchester City shows that Arsenal are playing the league with fears. They’re probably scared of not winning the league this season, and that is affecting their level of confidence as a team.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal are having the same points in the English Premier League this season. Although, Manchester City are now first on the log because of a better goal difference which they have. The fans of The Gunners have always supported Mikel Arteta from the start of the ongoing season, but if he continues to produce winless games like he is doing then he may be shown the exit door.

