Opinion: Arsenal Might Not Stand A Chance Of Winning A Big Title Soon If They Rely On Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have gone three seasons now without laying their hands on a single trophy which is quite disappointing. The last time the Gunners won a trophy was in 2020 under Mikel Arteta’s management when they defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup Final and Liverpool in the Community Shield. Recently, the Gunners have become underdogs in almost every competition they participate in which is indeed a huge downgrade to the club and its great legacy.

Well, presently, Arsenal have shown more seriousness in their performance as they were able to compete really well with Manchester City for the Premier League title last season. It shows the Gunners are tired of being the underdogs and also want to be the frontrunners in every top competition they compete in.

The North Londoners might have a solid team at the moment with the recent signing of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but I believe they might not stand a chance of winning the big title soon if they rely on Gabriel Jesus to be their main source of goals in the team. Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly an amazing player on the pitch and he contributes more to the team’s performance even if he isn’t a true goal-poacher. The Brazilian International plays more like a playmaker than a real striker for the Gunners which shows he can’t really be relied on for goals in the team.

Well, I believe the Gunners still need to sign a striker this summer who is more prolific and can guarantee them 20+ league goals every season. The North Londoners definitely need a lethal goalscorer to compete better for titles in Europe next season and Gabriel Jesus seems to be far from it.

