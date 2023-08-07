OPINION: Arsenal Are Not Yet Title Contenders Despite A 4-1 Win Over Mancity; Here Are The Reasons

Three years after their win against Liverpool, Arsenal FC won another Community Shield trophy against Manchester City on Sunday evening, thanks to a penalty shoot-out, after both sides drew the match at full time.

Congratulations to Mikel Arteta’s side, who won 4 – 1 during the penalty shoot-out, however, their displays in the match build-up against Manchester City is a prove that they are not yet title contenders; here below are the reasons:

Poor style of play:

Watching the game from the beginning to the end of the normal match time, and also, going by the match statistics before the end of half time, Arsenal’s displays were very poor. For a team who spent so much on quality players this season already, showcasing such a display against City, I don’t see them as title contenders yet, even though they won the Community Shield if they fail to improve in their style of play.

Almost all through the match, Mancity played Arsenal inside-out. I am not saying that Arsenal didn’t play well in Sunday’s Community Shield match, but with the quality of players they have, at present, I expected that they should have played better than what we saw them do if truly they are title contenders.

Poor sub

Did anyone observe that Manchester City got their first goal against Arsenal, moments after Arteta removed Jurrien Timber, who was a key man in protecting Arsenal’s defence against threats from Mancity? I mean, what kind of technical and quality coach does such a wrong sub as Arteta did in a very important match like the one against their tough rival and go scot-free?

Although, Mikel Arteta was able to escape the wrath of fury that should have been poured out by Arsenal fans, should they have failed to win the trophy, thanks to the late equalizer which only came through a deflection, Arteta needs to know that, every day is not Christmas, and such luck won’t always come his way every time.

