Opinion: Amrabat’s Inclusion In Man Utd’s Midfield Could Mean Lesser Playing Time For Mason Mount

Sofyan Amrabat’s long-anticipated move to Manchester United was confirmed on the final day of the summer transfer window. The Moroccan International rejected some top clubs in Europe just to aid his eventual move to Manchester United this season. The Red Devils acquired his services on loan from Fiorentina this summer and will be expected to fully utilize his qualities before he eventually returns to his parent club next season.

Well, in my opinion, Sofyan Amrabat’s expected inclusion in Manchester United’s midfield setup could mean lesser playing time for Mason Mount. As I stated earlier in this article, Sofyan Amrabat will be at Manchester United for a short period which clearly means the club will have to get the most out of his temporary services.

Now that Mason Mount is presently injured at the club, Erik Ten Hag might consider using Sofyan Amrabat, Carlos Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes as his midfield trident this season. Bruno Fernandes will be expected to do more of the creative work in the midfield while Sofyan Amrabat and Carlos Casemiro concern themselves with winning possession for the team.

A fit Mason Mount might not be able to break his way into this midfield setup for Manchester United especially now that he is performing awfully at the club this season. I see Sofyan Amrabat creating healthy competition for Mason Mount with his recent move to Manchester United this season.

