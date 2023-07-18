Opinion: Alternative Strikers Man United Could Sign To Solve Their Striking Issue Next Season

Manchester United presently don’t have a striker who they can fully rely on to deliver goals for them constantly in matches. The Red Devils had this issue with their striking position last season since Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial all flopped playing the centre of the team’s attack.

Well, Manchester United have been linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Rasmus Højlund who are the main options considered by the club to solve their striking issue next season.

In today’s article, I will be mentioning two other alternative strikers Manchester United could sign to solve their striking issue next season. Let’s take a look.

1, Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus had shown their willingness to sell Dusan Vlahovic this summer if the right offer is being placed on the table. The Serbian International is undoubtedly a top-quality striker good with both his feet and head. The 23-year-old is indeed a reliable striker who could guarantee Manchester United 20+ league goals in a season if he eventually gets signed by the club.

2, Jonathan David.

Jonathan David doesn’t get talked about a lot by the media but he is indeed a top-quality striker. The Canadian International has great pace, dribbling skills, and also decent finishing in front of goal. The 23-year-old will suit Manchester United’s counter-attacking style of play because he is quite quick on the ball and also a brilliant goalscorer.

