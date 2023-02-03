OPINION: Al Nassr’s poor performances shows that the Club is not on Ronaldo’s level

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United’s star, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Club Al Nassr on the 1st of January, 2023. The Player signed a 2 year deal worth £200 million per year. The Portuguese superstar shocked the World when he announced that he was signing for the Saudi Arabia’s Club.

Al Nassr are currently leaders of the Saudi Premier League. However, since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Club, the team has performed poorly. The 5 time Ballon D’or winner has only managed to win 1 game out of his first 3 games at the Club. The team has also lost and drawn. Al Nassr lost the semi final of the Super Cup to Al Ittihad by 3 goals to 1.

In my opinion, Al Nassr’s poor performances shows that the team is not on Cristiano Ronaldo’s level. The team’s squad has a lot of inexperienced players which makes it hard for the team to perform. Al Nassr players have made a lot of errors and have also been sloppy when they have the ball. This simply shows that the team is not on Cristiano Ronaldo’s level and the Player is bigger than the Club.

The Portuguese forward spent his career in Europe before joining Al Nassr and it shows that Ronaldo needs a top Club. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr today in the 90th minute to get his team a draw and remain top of their league.

What do you think?, Is Al Nassr on Cristiano Ronaldo’s level?

