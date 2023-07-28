Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

The Super Falcons’ incredible win over the Matildas yesterday will go down in history as of the biggest winning performance by the Nigerian Women’s football team at the World Cup tournament. Coming into the match knowing anything short of winning maximum points against the 10th ranked team in the world would put them in a very dangerous spot, Nigeria put on a dazzling display as they won all three points as well as the hearts of millions of people watching around the world.

As the team made history, 40 years old Onome Ebi also etched her name in the history books following her appearance in the match. Coming on for Antionette Oyedupe Payne in the 89th minute, Onome Ebi officially became the only player (Man or Woman) in the history of African football to make 6 appearances at the World Cup. She joins legendary players like Marta and Christine Sinclair as the only three Women to achieve this record.

Since the year 2003, these Women have been a constant figure within their national teams and it simply mind blowing that they have been able to last this long at the very top level of football. As Nigerians celebrate the win over Australia, let us also celebrate Onone Ebi for reaching this milestone.

