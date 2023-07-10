Only Two Clubs In World Football Have A Squad Value Worth Over €1 Billion

Arsenal and Manchester City are the only two clubs with a squad value of over €1 Billion. City won the treble last season and were the best team in the top five European Leagues. Pep Guardiola guided City to their first ever UEFA Champions League title last season with Rodri netting the only goal in the final. The Spain international netted a brilliant goal against Inter Milan to help City clinch their first UCL title.

Erling Haaland also netted 36 goals in the premier league to help Manchester City win the league title. The 22 year old is the joint most valuable player in the world with a market value of €180 million.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, Ederson, Phillips, Rodri, Julian Alvarez, Ake, Akanji, John Stones, Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are among the most valuable players in Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side have a squad value of €1.19 Billion.

Arsenal also have a squad value of €1.07 Billion. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, William Saliba, Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey are among the most valuable players in Arsenal.

The Gunners finished second in the premier league last season and they are expected to compete for different titles next season including the UEFA Champions League.

Malikings (

)