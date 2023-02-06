This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only three players have scored 200 goals or more in the premier league. Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane netted his 200th league goal against Manchester City to help his side emerge victorious in the match. Kane netted the only goal of the match as Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 1-0 in the premier league.

Kane is currently among the highest goalscorers in the premier league this season. He has netted 17 league goals this season and he’s expected to score more goals in the premier league before the end of this season.

Alan Shearer is the highest goalscorer of all time in the premier league with 260 goals. He was highly impressive in performance during his playing career in the competition. He’s regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is the second highest goalscorer of all time in the premier league with 208 goals. Rooney was highly impressive in performance during his time at Manchester United and Everton. He won several titles at Manchester United including 5 premier league titles.

