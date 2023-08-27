Only One Team Have Won Their First 3 Games In The Premier League This Season

Manchester City is the only team to win their first three games in the premier league this season. They have secured 3 wins in 3 games in the premier league and are the favorites to win the title this season.

Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0 in their opening game with Haaland netting two goals in the match, Rodri also found the back of the net. City secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in their following game with Julian Alvarez netting the only goal in the match. Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-1 in their third league game of the season.

Man City left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Sheffield United thanks to a dramatic winner from Spain international Rodri.

Haaland missed from the penalty spot in the 37th minute before scoring in the 63rd minute thanks to an assist from Jack Grealish.

Manchester City were without Pep Guardiola, he’s still recovering from surgery, and while the Blades made them work for the win, they still managed to pick up a vital three points.

Jayden Bogle scored scored an equalizing goal in the 85th minute but Rodri found the back of the net three minutes later and was assisted by Phil Foden.

