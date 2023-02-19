Only Beckham Has Scored More Direct Free-kicks Than James Ward-Prowse In Premier League History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league. Ward-Prowse is currently the best free-kick taker in the top five European leagues.

The England international netted a brilliant free-kick goal against Chelsea. Southampton best Chelsea 1-0 in their last league games thanks to James Ward-Prowse free-kick goal in the first half.

Only David Beckham has scored more direct free-kicks than James Ward-Prowse in premier league history.

Ward-Prowse has netted 17 free-kicks in the premier league while David Beckham is the best free-kick taker of all time in the premier league with 18 free-kicks.

Ward-Prowse need to score one more direct free-kick to break David Beckham’s all-time record in the competition.

Beckham is often regarded as one of greatest midfielders of all time as well as one of the best set-piece specialists of all time. He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

