Only 3 Teams In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Were Able To Get 50 Points After Playing 19 Games This Season

Premier League giant Arsenal, Serie A Club Napoli and La Liga Giant Barcelona were the only 3 clubs in European Top 5 Leagues, including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 that were able to reach 50 points after playing just half of their League games this season.

1. Napoli

The Naples were the first Club in Europe this season to reach 50 points just after playing their 19th game. After 33 years of not winning the Italian Serie A title, Napoli are leading the Table with a huge 13 points.

2. Arsenal

The North London club made record after beating Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in their last league game to get to 50 points in the Premier league this season, just after playing 19 games in the Premier league.

It’s the first time in Arsenal’s history that they will reach 50 points in the Premier league after playing half of their games.

3. Barcelona

The Xavi Hernandez’s side beat Real Betis on Wednesday evening to reach their 50th point of the season in La Liga. The Catalans were also the third club in Europe this season to reach 50 points after playing 19 games.

