One Team That Could Stop Man City From Winning The PL Title Next Season Afte Making Notable Signing.

The summer transfer window will end in the month of August 2023, many Premier League clubs have made notable signings this summer.

Manchester City finished on the summit of the Premier League table in the 2022/23 season, while Arsenal finished second, Manchester United 3rd and Newcastle United finished fourth at the end of the season.

Arsenal were tip as favourites to win the the 2022/23 Premier League title, but City’s consistency has proven that Pep Guardiola side were the best in the Premier League last season, having won 4 previous Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title and other domestic titles.

The Gunners could stop Manchester City from retaining the Premier League title next season as they plan to strengthen their squad this summer transfer window.

Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and many Pundits believe that the addition of the German international to Arsenal squad could strengthen their team as could help them stop City from retaining the Premier League title next season.

Mikel Arteta side could stop Manchester City from winning the title, having seen their consistent form last season, and could improve the more this upcoming season.

They are willing to sign more top quality players during this summer transfer window to boast their squad ahead of the new season.

