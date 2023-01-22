One Player Chelsea Still Need To Sign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since the Todd Boehly consortium took over the club six months ago, Chelsea has been the most active team in the transfer window, spending close to £500 million on player acquisition in two transfer windows.

Chelsea has already added six new players to their squad during the current transfer window, and with a few days left before the window closes, they may still add more. The new owners are eager to make major changes to the team in order to elevate them to one of Europe’s best teams, so Chelsea has made moves for all the best players who are currently available.

However, Chelsea has addressed its offensive problems in the transfer market by bringing in Mukhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix (on loan) this January. The addition of Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile has also strengthen their defense even more, but they have yet to bolster their squad with a talented central midfielder, which is one position they lack.

A lack of a capable creative central midfielder who could make forward-moving attacking passes to the forward players has contributed to Chelsea’s forward players’ struggles with form.

Despite all the signings Chelsea have made so far in the last six months, they would still need to add a creative midfielder to their squad, which could be the final piece of a jigsaw to complete the strong squad they are building.

In this article, we will be writing on the one creative central midfield player Chelsea might still need to sign to complete their squad.

1. Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea started negotiation with Benfica earlier this January in a bid to sign Enzo Fernandez, after the midfielder’s impressive performance in the World Cup tournament, but both teams failed to complete the negotiation, due to the differences of both clubs valuation of the player.

Enzo Fernandez’s release clause, estimated to be worth £105 million, was what Benfica wanted Chelsea to pay, but Chelsea placed a lower value on the player than his release clause, which caused the deal to fall through.

Enzo Fernandez is the type of midfielder Chelsea should sign to boost the creativity in their central midfield, despite reports that the deal to capture him during the current transfer window is off.

The agile midfielder, who is only 21 years old, is skilled at finding attackers in open spaces and making advanced passes to them.

Other midfield options Chelsea are considering to bring in this January is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but he has more defensive qualities than making attacking contribution.

Do you think Chelsea need a central midfield player, and who do you think is the best player to sign for that position?

