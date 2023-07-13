One More Signing Arsenal Should Make Which Can See Them Become Unstoppable Next Season

Arsenal has made some massive additions this summer in preparation for next season, which promises to be a very competitive one. In an effort to win the English Premier League, they have been bolstering their roster.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his team significantly by adding three star players over the summer. Arsenal has made three summer signings, including players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

The trio of stars is poised to make significant contributions to the team next season. These athletes are exceptionally talented and will be asked to contribute right away

The Spanish manager’s three new additions strengthen the club in three key areas: defense, midfield, and attack. Arsenal will certainly improve visually from the previous season and can contribute to the team’s chances of winning a major championship.

Arsenal, on the other hand, would have been unbeatable if they had filled one spot in advance of the upcoming season. Since their present strikers have been ineffective, they need to acquire a new one.

Mikel Arteta missed an opportunity to strengthen the Gunners’ offense by not signing a top-tier striker this offseason.

