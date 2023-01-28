One Final Signing Chelsea Need To Complete This January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since taking over the club in May of last season, the new Chelsea owners have made a statement by displaying their intent in the transfer window. They have demonstrated their commitment to developing a very strong and young team that will dominate in Europe for several years.

Chelsea has already spent more than £200 million on seven players during the current January transfer window, bringing their total spending over the past six months to roughly £500 million after spending close to £300 million in the previous summer.

The Todd Boehly consortium may add additional players after completing the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon because it doesn’t appear that they are not done acquiring players this January.

In the transfer window, new additions boosted nearly every element of the Chelsea team. The Chelsea attack has been bolstered by the additions of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix (on loan); Christopher Nkunku is still anticipated to sign with the team in the summer; while the defense has been strengthened by the additions of Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto.

To become one of the top teams in Europe, Chelsea might only need to add one more player to their squad.

This article will focus on the lone acquisition Chelsea still needs to make in January to elevate their level of play.

1. Enzo Fernandez

Given the many attributes the young Argentine central midfielder possesses, Enzo Fernandez appears to be the missing piece for the Chelsea squad.

Aside from bringing in Juventus’ Dennis Zakaria on loan during the summer, Chelsea hasn’t added any players to the central midfield. The Chelsea midfield has been significantly weakened this season by injuries, with players like Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Dennis Zakaria taking turns missing games due to injury.

Enzo Fernandez is a combative midfielder who can play in a double pivot central midfield or in a midfield trio, he has good creative vision for forward passes, and he is tactically brilliant. He would be an improvement for almost all of Chelsea’s central midfield options.

Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic or Ngolo Kante together in the Chelsea midfield would produce a creative, combative, and strong midfield that might be too strong for the opposition while also allowing the Chelsea attack to flourish in moving forward to generate chances and score goals.

Before a transfer agreement for Enzo Fernandez could be reached, Benfica demanded that Chelsea pay the player’s full release clause, which is thought to be worth £105 million. Chelsea’s initial offer for the player has been turned down, but with only a few days left in the January transfer window, Chelsea might try to find a payment pattern that would satisfy Benfica’s requirements.

Do you think the £105 million release clause is too much for Chelsea to pay or they should do everything possible to sign Enzo Fernandez this January?

