One EPL Team That Could Challenge Arsenal & Manchester City In The PL Title Race This Season.

The English Premier League return to action this weekend, as matches will be played across England.

League leaders Arsenal will travel to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in their Premier League clash, while Manchester City will play against Bournemouth away from home.

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium, which means United and Newcastle will not be involved in Premier League football this week.

Arsenal have played 23 matches this season winning 17, drawing 3 and lost 3 with 54 points as they sit at the summit of the Premier League table.

Manchester City have played 24 matches this season winning 16, drawing 4 and lost 4 with 52 points as they are second in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have played 24 matches, winning 15, drawing 4 and lost 5 with 49 points as they are 3rd in the Premier League table and Tottenham Hotspur have played 24 matches winning 13 ,drawing 3 and lost 8 with 42 points as they 4th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United remain one the Premier League side that could challenge Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

The Red Devils excellent run of form under the Dutchman- Erik Ten Hag have seen them move from an average team to a title challenging side this season. Manchester United have only lost just five matches this season, they lost against Brighton, Brentford, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The Red Devils have also defeated Arsenal and Manchester City, as this sides are regarded as the strongest contenders of the Premier League title this term.

The Reds Devil are 8 matches unbeaten this term and could challenge Arsenal and City to win the title this season.

