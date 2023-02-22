One EPL Club That Could Stop Real Madrid From Retaining The UCL Title This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action tonight as Inter Milan will play host to Portuguese side FC Porto, while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will play host to the reigning English Champions Manchester City.

The reigning European Champions Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 2-5 at Anfield last night in their round of 16 clashes of the Champions League, the Whites are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, having won the title a record 14 times.

The European Champions could be in contention to retain the title the won last year, but one English Premier League team could stop them from retaining the title in case both teams play against each in the knockout stages of the competition.

Chelsea dominant display against the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, has proven that the Blues could be one of the team that could stop Real Madrid from retaining the European title this season, if both sides play against each other in the knockout stages of the competition.

The Blues eliminated Real Madrid during the 2020/21 season, as the played 1-1 at Santiago Bernabeau, and Chelsea beat Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, as they progress to win their second Champions League title in 2021 under the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel.

In 2021/22 season Chelsea lost 1-3 at Stamford Bridge against Madrid, then the Blues beat Madrid 1-3 at Santiago Bernabeau. Chelsea won their first UEFA Super Cup title in 1971, as they beat Los Blanco’s in the final.

The Blues have an excellent record against the Spanish side, and they could replicate this result in subsequent games , if both sides happen to play against each other this season.

Neanews (

)