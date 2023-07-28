One Chelsea Youngster Who Could Play His PL Debut Game Against Liverpool.

Chelsea have played 3 Pre-season games winning two and drawing 1, the Blues beat Wrexham, Brighton and played 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Chelsea have two more games to play in their pre-season tour in the United States of America before they will return back to England ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have scored 10 goals in three matches and conceded 4 in all, their next games against Fulham and Borussia Dortmund will be played on the 30th July and 2nd August respectively.

Chelsea new manager Mauricio Pochettino have single out one youngster for praise in their pre -season tour of the US.Only one player started each Chelsea three pre-season games so far: Ian Maatsen, who was primarily known as a left back, featured in more advanced role registered at least one goal contribution in each match.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino confirms that he counts on the Dutchman who is yet to debut in the English Premier League.

The manager expresses his happiness on Maatsen, who he claim can play in different position, His understanding of the game is so clever. The Dutchman could be confidence that he could start against Liverpool in Chelsea’s Premier League opener this upcoming season.

Neanews (

)