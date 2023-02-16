Ondo schoolboy becomes Guinness World Record holder

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gbenga Ezekiel, a senior secondary school student at Ijapo High School in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, has broken a world record for the number of skips performed in a minute on a single leg, according to PUNCH Sports Extra.

On his effort, Ezekiel broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous record of 262 skips by recording 265 skips.

Four months after the 16-year-effort old’s at the Akure, Nigeria, Ondo State Sports Complex, it was officially recognized as a record.

The achievement was reported to Chubuisi Ukandu, national coach of the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation, and updated on the Guinness World Records website.

Gbenga Ezekiel (Nigeria) set a record of 265 skips in a minute on a single leg on October 31, 2022, in Akure, Nigeria. According to a statement on the Guinness World Records website, “the attempt was made at the Akure stadium.”

Ezekiel hoped it would be accepted for the records after his try in October, and with the same zeal, he was ecstatic when it was accepted.

“I am overjoyed that my record was approved.” I was inspired by videos I watched online, and I feel extremely honored to hold a Guinness World Record.

“I appreciate everything my coach has done to help me and the other children learn rope skipping “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I hope to perform even better in the future,” Ezekiel said our reporter.

Ezekiel is the first athlete from Ondo State and the first African and Nigerian rope skipper to earn a Guinness World Records title.

