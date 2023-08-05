Onana & Rashford Starts: Man Utd Strong Lineup To Face Lens On Saturday (Photos)

As Manchester United gear up for the upcoming 2023/24 season, fans are eagerly anticipating the potential starting lineup for their pre-season friendly against French side, Lens. With several new signings and standout performers from last season, the Red Devils boast an exciting squad with depth and versatility. In this listicle, we high light the possible lineup, the Red devils could use on Saturday while also remembering they have a game on Sunday also.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

The new signing, Andre Onana, is set to take over the gloves and provide stability to the backline. With his commanding presence and vocal leadership, Onana aims to establish a strong defensive foundation for United.

Right back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka, known for his exceptional defensive skills, faces a challenge from Diogo Dalot for the right-back position. Their competition promises to bring out the best in both players, leading to an intense battle for the starting spot.

Center back: Raphael Varane

Despite being an injury doubt, Varane’s experience and composure at the back make him an invaluable asset. Fans eagerly anticipate his partnership with Lisandro Martinez, forming a formidable center-back duo.

Center back: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez’s impressive performances since joining United have caught everyone’s attention. His solid defensive displays and ability to contribute in build-up play make him a standout performer in the squad.

Left back: Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has solidified his position as one of the best left-backs in the world. His attacking prowess and defensive resilience are vital for United’s success, especially with the challenge of competing against tough opponents in the league.

Defensive Midfield: Casemiro

Casemiro’s permanent class in his debut season at United has made him a midfield stalwart. His tenacity and ability to control the game from the center of the park will be crucial in leading the team into title contention.

Central Midfield: Mason Mount

Having previously faced United as a Chelsea player, Mason Mount is now donning the Red Devils jersey. His versatility and creativity in midfield make him a key figure in Erik ten Hag’s tactical plans.

Right midfield: Antony

Antony showcased his goal-scoring abilities in pre-season, and fans are excited about the prospect of seeing him in full flight on the right wing. The young winger’s pace and trickery pose a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Attacking midfield: Bruno Fernandes

As the newly appointed club captain, Bruno Fernandes’ vision and leadership will be pivotal in guiding United’s attacking endeavors. His playmaking abilities and eye for goal make him a fan favorite and a vital cog in the team.

Left Midfield: Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s versatility as a forward has been vital for United’s attacking threat. Whether playing up front or on the left-wing, his pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing make him a constant menace for opposing defenders. As Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival looms, Rashford’s adaptability will be crucial in maintaining the team’s attacking fluidity.

Striker: Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s adaptability and goal-scoring prowess have been on display throughout pre-season. Whether deployed as a winger or a false nine, his creativity and flair add a new dimension to United’s attacking options.

What do you think about this lineup?

