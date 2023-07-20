Onana on his way to join the Man United squad in the United States after undergoing his medical

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Samuel Luckhurst revealed that Cameroonian Goalkeeper, Andre Onana is now on his way to the United States to join the Manchester United squad for their forthcoming preseason tour.

Samuel Luckhurst also shared video clips of the Cameroonian at the Manchester Airport on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 20th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to wish the player a safe trip.

Recall that few hours ago, The talented goalkeeper reportedly passed his medical tests at Carrington and his now on his way to the United States to join the rest of the squad.

Onana was supposed to travel with the squad yesterday but unfortunately, his flight from Italy to England was delayed due to some reasons. Few weeks ago, Manchester United reached full agreement with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana, the fee agreed by both club’s is said to be around 55 million euros. The goalkeeper’s priority was to join the Red Devil’s immediately they showed interest in him as he was keen on reuniting with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Andre Onana is considered as one of the finest goalkeeper in the world, known for his excellent ball distributions and brilliant build up play from the back, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

