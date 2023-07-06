Onana, Costa, Alisson, Courtois: Top 10 Most Valuable Goalkeepers in World Football in 2023

The market value of goalkeepers can not be compared with that of outfield players, as has been shown over the years. However, that narrative is beginning to change after the big-money purchase of Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, from Athletic Bilbao.

Currently, the most valuable goalkeeper in world football is Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa. The Portuguese star shone for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and his performance for Porto has seen him generate interest from Manchester United. His current market value stands at €45 million. However, if a club were to sign him, Porto would sell him for more than that fee.

The second most valuable goalkeeper in world football is Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma. The former AC Milan star has been a mainstay for the French Ligue 1 club since making the move from AC Milan. Currently, his market value stands at €45 million.

Third and fourth on the list are AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois respectively. Both stars are also valued at €45 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The fifth and sixth goalkeepers with the highest market value in world football currently are Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson Moraes. Both stars are valued at €40 million, respectively.

Below is the full list of the top ten most valuable goalkeepers in world football in 2023:

DynamicSports (

)