Onana, Alba: 4 Top Transfer Deals Completed in the Last Few Days in the Current Transfer Window

Manchester United signed Andre Onana on a deal in the region of €52.5 million. The Red Devils finally got their man after prolonged negotiations with Inter Milan. The deal has given Erik ten Hag the David De Gea replacement he earnestly craves.

After 10 years at Barcelona, Jordi Alba has left the club to sign for Inter Miami as a free agent. The Spanish left-back would be reunited with his Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Both stars joined Inter Miami earlier in the current transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain recently showed their astuteness in the transfer window in the process of loaning out Xavi Simon to RB Leipzig.

Last season, the 20-year-old played for PSV Eindhoven where he played a huge role in the club’s success. His performance for PSV forced Paris Saint-Germain to trigger the buyback clause in his deal and sign him for €6 million.

After signing the Dutchman, he has been allowed to leave for RB Leipzig on loan where he would be likelier to get more game time.

Manchester United has gotten their summer clear out underway by selling Alex Telles to Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nasser. The Brazilian full-back spent the whole of last season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League with the Spanish La Liga club.

Despite playing a handful of games, his performance wasn’t enough to convince the Spanish La Liga club to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Red Devils sold him to Al-Nasser for a meager €4 million.

